Sentinel (SENT) Market Cap Reaches $1.65 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $5,279.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000490 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

