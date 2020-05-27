Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $580.07. 27,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $524.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.58. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.