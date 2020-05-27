SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHECY. ValuEngine raised SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR alerts:

SHECY traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. 176,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.18.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.