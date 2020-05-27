SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Cut to Underperform at Macquarie

SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.48. The stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $108.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.05.

About SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange in Singapore and related clearing houses. It operates through Equities and Fixed Income; Derivatives; and Market Data and Connectivity segments. The company provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, membership and collateral management, derivatives trading and clearing, and market data and connectivity services.

