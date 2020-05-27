SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie cut SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SPXCY stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.48. The stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05.

SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange in Singapore and related clearing houses. It operates through Equities and Fixed Income; Derivatives; and Market Data and Connectivity segments. The company provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, membership and collateral management, derivatives trading and clearing, and market data and connectivity services.

