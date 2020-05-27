SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CWYUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

