Sociall Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $119,009.54 and approximately $11.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sociall alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.26 or 0.02045501 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00078908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00180846 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.