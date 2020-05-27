SolarCoin (SLR) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $303.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00477156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003480 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 103.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004566 BTC.

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,003,457 coins and its circulating supply is 58,761,827 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

