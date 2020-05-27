SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded SOLVAY S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of SOLVY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. SOLVAY S A/S has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

SOLVAY S A/S Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

