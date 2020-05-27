Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Price

Media coverage about Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Restaurant Brands International earned a media sentiment score of 0.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,201. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.74.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

