SounDAC Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SounDAC has a total market cap of $60,803.17 and approximately $59,230.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027946 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000417 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

