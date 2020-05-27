SparksPay (SPK) Trading 24.8% Higher This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $25,158.67 and approximately $38.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

