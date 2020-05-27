StableUSD (USDS) Price Tops $1.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a total market cap of $594,672.00 and approximately $13,631.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.74 or 0.02038739 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00074543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00179654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,543,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 597,567 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

