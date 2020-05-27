Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $489.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DNB Markets lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.