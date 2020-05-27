State Street Corp Has $644.80 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,234,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.86% of M&T Bank worth $644,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,178,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,294,000 after buying an additional 154,057 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.16. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.87.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

