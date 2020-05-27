Stealth Market Capitalization Hits $1.50 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $8,943.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003460 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001250 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000602 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00043651 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,827,175 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

