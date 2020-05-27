StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Announces Earnings Results

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.66 million, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.75. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

