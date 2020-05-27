Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.62% of Steel Dynamics worth $29,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, EVP Russell B. Rinn acquired 5,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.15.

STLD traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. 18,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,618. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.