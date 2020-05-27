Steem Dollars (SBD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $225,301.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00010859 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,107.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.69 or 0.02543964 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002255 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00606155 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,653,252 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

