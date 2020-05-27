Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 146,713 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $713.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.98. Stewart Information Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $465,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,407.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $288,254.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,300.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

