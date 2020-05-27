Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.7% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 37,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,163,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,321. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.98. The stock has a market cap of $304.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

