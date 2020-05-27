StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $46.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

