Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.29 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, Binance and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.02037319 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00074552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00179894 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Coinone, DragonEX, Binance, Gate.io, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, BitForex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

