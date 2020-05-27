Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires 67,752 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 928.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,752 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.99. 11,814,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,879,832. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

