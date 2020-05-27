Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 7,469 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,556. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

