Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,773,000 after purchasing an additional 595,378 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 299,111 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 171,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after buying an additional 134,321 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 78,149 shares during the period.

PZA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,203. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

