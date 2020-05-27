Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $16.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,405.22. 651,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,127. The stock has a market cap of $970.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,306.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,333.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

