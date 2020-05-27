Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$27.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,614. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

