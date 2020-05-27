Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Lowers Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for 2.9% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 1.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 75,706 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 58,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,708,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 45,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,137. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.