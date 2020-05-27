Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases 1,764 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.43. 419,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,384. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

