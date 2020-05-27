Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases 27,458 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 422.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,458 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

IWD stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.58. 701,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,524. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

