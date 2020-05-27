Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,873 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,513.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,449,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111,582 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,592,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,957,000 after acquiring an additional 202,929 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,616,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 185,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,062,000 after acquiring an additional 287,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,272,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,635,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 131,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

