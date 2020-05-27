Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 2,880 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 41.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,887 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.48.

