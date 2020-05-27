Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 7,945 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,478,000 after purchasing an additional 220,164 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,991,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,575 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,161,000 after acquiring an additional 588,853 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,242,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,175,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.97. 167,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,378. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

