Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 80,011 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,011 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

SCHE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. 135,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

