Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,314 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 106,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.