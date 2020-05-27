Sureserve Group’s (SUR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of SUR stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.62) on Wednesday. Sureserve Group has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.50 ($0.68). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $74.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16.

Sureserve Group Company Profile

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

