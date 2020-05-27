Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.77.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cormark downgraded shares of Surge Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

ZPTAF stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

