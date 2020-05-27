SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 1.43

News stories about SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR earned a news impact score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR’s ranking:

Get SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.43. 17,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,485. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.78 and a 200 day moving average of $152.62. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $202.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.