SVA Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,790 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,096,000 after buying an additional 523,937 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,553,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,553,000 after buying an additional 79,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,421,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,562,000 after buying an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,531,000 after buying an additional 319,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after buying an additional 88,424 shares in the last quarter.

VOE traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.79. 32,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,380. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $105.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

