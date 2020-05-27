SVA Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.60. 1,975,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.07. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,308,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

