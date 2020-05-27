SVA Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $20.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,802. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

