SVA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Shares of COST traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.12. 1,909,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,221. The company has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

