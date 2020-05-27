SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000.

Shares of VV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.91. 14,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,004. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

