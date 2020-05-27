SVA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,302 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after acquiring an additional 394,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $11.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $337.50. 22,697,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,903,345. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $363.72. The company has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.73.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

