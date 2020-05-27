SVA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,615 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.7% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.93. 7,760,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,856,278. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $192.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

