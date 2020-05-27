SVA Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 367.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.47.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

