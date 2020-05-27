Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Sells 2,900 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.5% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.44. The stock had a trading volume of 314,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,699. The stock has a market cap of $259.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.58. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

