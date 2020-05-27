Swarm City (SWT) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $281,493.31 and $3,721.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.95 or 0.03782956 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00054268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031084 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City is a token. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.