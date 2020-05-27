Swipe Achieves Market Cap of $33.68 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $33.68 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Swipe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005605 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.26 or 0.02045501 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00078908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00180846 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,982,752 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

